Starlink Is Alienating The Very Customers It Said It Wanted To Serve

As I noted above, there is a key difference between the original pause feature and the new Standby Mode, aside from the attached price tag. On top of keeping your service active, subscribing to Standby Mode gets you access to unlimited low-speed data, as well as texting, calls, and instant reactivation of your service in the case of emergencies or dead zones.

With the original pause feature, your service was paused — exactly like it sounds — but not deactivated, and you could reactivate it at any time. Essentially, it was like having a reserved seat on the Starlink network, so you could reconnect at any point, which seems to be one of the main reasons why many of those outraged at the change purchased Starlink devices in the first place.

So, why not just let your Starlink subscription lapse instead of changing to Standby mode? Well, support documents suggest that Starlink will charge an activation fee for new Roam services. There's also the concern over Starlink availability, and how many customers the service provider is willing to take on as it continues to expand across the world.