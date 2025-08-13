Netflix Finally Rolls Out Apple TV App Redesign With 4 Major Improvements

After unveiling an all-new design for its Apple TV app in May, Netflix is finally rolling out the update to users. Netflix has said that this is "a simpler, easier, and more intuitive design" that should help subscribers more easily discover what to watch next.

Redesigns happen fairly frequently as the major streaming services look to streamline their apps to make subscribers happy. Apple itself is readying an all-new Apple TV app experience with tvOS 26, and HBO has once again changed its name, this time back from Max to HBO Max. For Disney+, the streaming service is getting ready to combine with Hulu in a single app.

That said, it's always a big deal when Netflix rolls out a new look, as the streamer is still the service to beat when it comes to its variety of content and remains the biggest streaming service in the U.S. With that in mind, let's dive into some of the improvements Apple TV users can expect to find when they update their Netflix app in the days ahead.