Netflix Finally Rolls Out Apple TV App Redesign With 4 Major Improvements
After unveiling an all-new design for its Apple TV app in May, Netflix is finally rolling out the update to users. Netflix has said that this is "a simpler, easier, and more intuitive design" that should help subscribers more easily discover what to watch next.
Redesigns happen fairly frequently as the major streaming services look to streamline their apps to make subscribers happy. Apple itself is readying an all-new Apple TV app experience with tvOS 26, and HBO has once again changed its name, this time back from Max to HBO Max. For Disney+, the streaming service is getting ready to combine with Hulu in a single app.
That said, it's always a big deal when Netflix rolls out a new look, as the streamer is still the service to beat when it comes to its variety of content and remains the biggest streaming service in the U.S. With that in mind, let's dive into some of the improvements Apple TV users can expect to find when they update their Netflix app in the days ahead.
How the new Netflix app plans to hook you
Here are four highlights of the new Netflix app for Apple TV, and how it will improve your streaming experience:
- New design: Netflix says the new homepage's modern design reflects what you expect from the company.
- Discovering shows is easier: The app now puts the most important information about a show or movie "front and center" on the screen, so you can quickly see relevant information about the title, such as "Emmy Award Winner," or "#1 in TV Shows."
- More visible Shortcuts: Search and My List have been moved to the top of the screen, so you can jump right in when you open the app rather than having to hunt the useful buttons down.
- Improved algorithm: Netflix says it's making the recommendations on the homepage more responsive and refreshing them more often so you won't see the same suggestions over and over.
Besides these changes, Netflix is continuing to test a new way to search with generative AI, so users on iPhone can ask for "something funny and upbeat," while a new vertical discovery feed will offer clips of Netflix shows and movies to make it easier to discover new content. Apple TV users running tvOS 17 or newer might want to head to the App Store to grab the latest version of the Netflix app.