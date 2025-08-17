Starlink Bypass Mode Explained: What Is It And How Do You Use It?
In areas where traditional broadband is unreliable or nonexistent, satellite internet like Starlink becomes a lifeline for reliable internet. The service has grown rapidly – Starlink started with half a million users and now has over 6 million subscribers worldwide, meaning more people then ever before have access to reliable satellite internet.
While one of the appeals of Starlink is its relatively simple set up, power users can improve performance by using setting such as bypass mode. This option turns off Starlink's built-in router and Wi-Fi and connects a third-party router directly, meaning that Starlink just delivers the internet and your router handles all the network management. That can unlock faster speeds, better range, advanced features like VPNs, and stronger performance for large homes or mesh systems.
Starlink bypass mode also helps solve the issue of double NAT (network address translation), a problem that can disrupt gaming, video calls, and VPNs when two routers try to manage the connection. By default, the stock router handles NAT, and your own router may do the same. Bypass Mode lets your router handle all NAT functions directly. In addition, bypass mode keeps your network stable during Starlink firmware updates, which means that there won't be any surprise reboots cutting you off mid-meeting. Best of all, enabling it is quick — here's how to do it.
How to enable Starlink bypass mode and what to watch for
Turning bypass mode on and off is simple. First, connect a third-party router directly to Starlink — Gen 2 Starlink systems will need an Ethernet adapter, while Gen 3 devices have built-in Ethernet ports that you can use to connect your router. Once everything is hooked up, open the Starlink app, go to Settings, and switch on Bypass Mode. You can also enable it through your account's web portal by selecting Manage and activating Bypass in the Wi-Fi settings.
To reverse this process, factory reset the Starlink router by cycling the power six times on Gen 2 models or pressing the reset button for 10 seconds on Gen 3 units. If the Starlink network does not appear, look for interference or other networks with similar names. Scan and connect with the Starlink app.
Bypass mode is great for people who want more control over their network for a home office, gaming setup, or just for general internet access. This setting is also available for satellite internet accessed through the Starlink Mini, so you can boost your range while still taking advantage of the flexibility of a custom network. Once it's on, your devices connect through your router's Wi-Fi, and Starlink becomes a pure internet feed.