Starlink Bypass Mode Explained: What Is It And How Do You Use It?

In areas where traditional broadband is unreliable or nonexistent, satellite internet like Starlink becomes a lifeline for reliable internet. The service has grown rapidly – Starlink started with half a million users and now has over 6 million subscribers worldwide, meaning more people then ever before have access to reliable satellite internet.

While one of the appeals of Starlink is its relatively simple set up, power users can improve performance by using setting such as bypass mode. This option turns off Starlink's built-in router and Wi-Fi and connects a third-party router directly, meaning that Starlink just delivers the internet and your router handles all the network management. That can unlock faster speeds, better range, advanced features like VPNs, and stronger performance for large homes or mesh systems.

Starlink bypass mode also helps solve the issue of double NAT (network address translation), a problem that can disrupt gaming, video calls, and VPNs when two routers try to manage the connection. By default, the stock router handles NAT, and your own router may do the same. Bypass Mode lets your router handle all NAT functions directly. In addition, bypass mode keeps your network stable during Starlink firmware updates, which means that there won't be any surprise reboots cutting you off mid-meeting. Best of all, enabling it is quick — here's how to do it.