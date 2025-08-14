Google Maps Partners With Benson Boone To Customize Your Driving Experience
The chances are you've streamed Benson Boone's Beautiful Things song more than once since the young pop star released his hit last year, whether you've actively searched for it or accidentally heard it on the radio. Beautiful Things went viral across platforms, topping 2.37 billion streams on Spotify and 757 million views on YouTube at the time of this writing. It's no wonder Google decided to partner with the artist in Google Maps, to offer users a customized navigation experience featuring Boone-inspired content.
The Google Maps partnership with Boone tied to the artist's American Heart World Tour follows similar initiatives from Google that saw its navigation app partner with other artists. A few weeks ago, Google Maps users who are also fans of BlackPink were invited to customize their navigation experience in anticipation of the band's Deadline World Tour. Then, a partnership with indie pop band The Marias followed.
something mystical and magical is coming to Google Maps tomorrow 📍👀 pic.twitter.com/O2clriq25B
— Google Maps (@googlemaps) August 13, 2025
However, the Benson Boone partnership with Google Maps might be bigger than all of that, considering the artist's growing popularity in recent years. After all, Google dropped the teaser above on X on Wednesday, saying that "something mystical and magical is coming to Google Maps" on Thursday.
How to customize Google Maps with Benson Boone content
Google celebrated Google Maps' 20th anniversary in February by showing fans Google Maps features they might not necessarily be aware of. Among them was a new capability in Google Maps that allowed users to change the navigation icon of their car inside the app. Partnerships with stars like BlackPink and Benson Boone let Google offer Google Maps users even better customization options.
The Benson Boone-based content in Google Maps includes a limited-edition driving avatar, Benson's car (image above), a Benson Pegman in Street View, and a Benson-curated list of fun places in U.S. and Canadian cities where the artist will go on tour.
The Boone-themed Google Maps items will be available in the app starting August 14. U.S. users will find the custom avatar in the Google Maps app for Android and iPhone. All you have to do is tap the location indicator (the blue arrow) and then select Benson's car from the list. The Benson Pegman will appear globally in Street View. The Easter egg will pop up when exploring Benson's U.S. tour venues on the computer. The Benson Pegman will feature an animation of the star performing a flip before landing on Google Maps to open the Street View experience.
Finally, Benson's places of interest in Google Maps can be explored in Google Maps. The list contains plenty of destinations across the U.S. and Canada and includes reviews from the artist for each destination (see top image). The "Benson Boone's Go List" features 171 places as of this writing, described as "Wild, weird, and wonderful side quests with Benson Boone." As for Boone's Beautiful Things hit, here's the official music video from his YouTube channel.