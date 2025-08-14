Google Maps Partners With Benson Boone To Customize Your Driving Experience

The chances are you've streamed Benson Boone's Beautiful Things song more than once since the young pop star released his hit last year, whether you've actively searched for it or accidentally heard it on the radio. Beautiful Things went viral across platforms, topping 2.37 billion streams on Spotify and 757 million views on YouTube at the time of this writing. It's no wonder Google decided to partner with the artist in Google Maps, to offer users a customized navigation experience featuring Boone-inspired content.

The Google Maps partnership with Boone tied to the artist's American Heart World Tour follows similar initiatives from Google that saw its navigation app partner with other artists. A few weeks ago, Google Maps users who are also fans of BlackPink were invited to customize their navigation experience in anticipation of the band's Deadline World Tour. Then, a partnership with indie pop band The Marias followed.

something mystical and magical is coming to Google Maps tomorrow 📍👀 pic.twitter.com/O2clriq25B — Google Maps (@googlemaps) August 13, 2025

However, the Benson Boone partnership with Google Maps might be bigger than all of that, considering the artist's growing popularity in recent years. After all, Google dropped the teaser above on X on Wednesday, saying that "something mystical and magical is coming to Google Maps" on Thursday.