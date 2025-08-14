Blood Oxygen Feature Makes A Comeback On Apple Watch In The U.S.

More than a year and a half after Apple had to briefly halt Apple Watch sales and then remove the blood oxygen feature from the Apple Watch Series 9 and newer devices, the company announced a redesigned Blood Oxygen feature is being added to the models sold in the U.S.

According to a press release, Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 sold in the U.S. will get a software update coming later today with this update. Apple explains: "Users with these models in the U.S. who currently do not have the Blood Oxygen feature will have access to the redesigned Blood Oxygen feature by updating their paired iPhone to iOS 18.6.1 and their Apple Watch to watchOS 11.6.1. Following this update, sensor data from the Blood Oxygen app on Apple Watch will be measured and calculated on the paired iPhone, and results can be viewed in the Respiratory section of the Health app. This update was enabled by a recent U.S. Customs ruling."

Apple says that nothing is changing for Apple Watch models purchased outside of the U.S. or those that include the original Blood Oxygen feature.