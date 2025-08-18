This New Dinosaur Had An Even Stronger Bite Than The Velociraptor

Popular media like "Jurassic Park" might have made velociraptors the go-to for dinosaur fans, but the clever creatures capable of opening doors in Michael Crichton's science fiction-horror novel are far from the only raptor that has ever walked the Earth. In fact, the velociraptor that many of us know and love is very far from what the actual dinosaur was, with the raptor in the movies believed to be based more around a larger member of its species called a deinonychus.

These two creatures, along with the utahraptor, are part of a family of dinosaurs known as dromaeosaurs. While the real-life velociraptor was no doubt deadly in its own right, it likely didn't operate the way media has portrayed it. For starters, it wasn't as scaly as "Jurassic Park" shows it, and raptors likely didn't hunt in packs. We've slowly been learning more about raptors as a whole, with scientists even unearthing new raptor-like skeletons in unexpected places within the past few years.

Now, though, researchers behind a new study in Historical Biology say they've identified a new member of the iconic animal's family, and this one is unlike any raptor we've ever seen before. Discovered sometime before 2010 — when it was excavated and stolen from Mongolia's Gobi Desert by fossil poachers — this new creature has finally returned home with a name: Shri rapax.