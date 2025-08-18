Potatoes May Have Evolved From An Unexpected Origin, New Research Shows

New research has revealed an intriguing and unexpected discovery about potatoes. Despite being vastly different from the juicy, red fruits that we know as tomatoes, researchers say that the potato and tomato appear to share an ancient relative, and that potatoes actually evolved from wild tomatoes.

The research, which is published in the journal Cell, describes how the scientists analyzed over 450 genomes from cultivated potatoes and 56 from wild potatoes. Looking at that genome, they discovered that over 9 million years ago, wild tomatoes crossed with another ancient plant called Etuberosum. The two plants mixed using a technique called hybridization, effectively combining their genetic structures to create an entirely new plant.

The research is a landmark in understanding the origin of the potato and goes a long way toward showing just how creative natural evolution can be at creating entirely new species of living things. Further, without two very specific genes — one of which is found in tomatoes and one which is found in Etuberosum — the structure of tubers like potatoes would not be possible at all.