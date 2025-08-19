This Jellyfish Shaped Spaceship Could Take Us To Mars And Beyond

Project Hyperion, a global competition launched in 2024, challenged engineers, researchers, and architects to develop "plans" for generational spaceships that could be used to carry humanity to other planets like Mars and even beyond our own solar system to possibly habitable planets. While many of the entries are exactly what you'd expect from a futuristic spaceship, one design in particular has drawn quite a bit of attention.

The design, which is titled "Systema Stellare Proximum," takes the idea of a hollowed out asteroid core and fills it with a unique jellyfish-like design for the spaceship. The result is a unique approach to space travel that integrates both technological advancements like AI and human enhancements. But the other part that made the proposal unique is that the creators behind it even went so far as to account for the future of AI in space travel, as well as how the emergence of entirely new religions might help govern the crew of the ship as it rocketed through the stars.

"While various other nuances exist, every design choice was directly informed by natural systems, deliberately favoring minimalism to reduce complexity and risk of failure," the team behind Systema Stellare Proximum wrote in a statement.