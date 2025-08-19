Researchers May Have Finally Cracked One Of The Universe's Oldest Mysteries

Scientists believe that the helium hydride ion (HeH+), which is thought to be the oldest molecule in the universe, was the first step in a chain reaction that led to the formation of molecular hydrogen (H2), which also happens to be the most common molecule found in our universe. Scientists theorize that these two molecules were essential to the formation of the first stars, and that for the gas cloud of a protostar to collapse to the point of nuclear fusion beginning, the heat inside of the protostar must dissipate. Thus, if the theories about the reactions slowing was true, it meant that formation could eventually slow as the star's fundamental compounds cooled.

So, the researchers took the molecules and put them into conditions similar to what they might have experienced in the early universe. By taking the molecules and combining them together within a controlled environment — which they could lower the temperature of — they found that the reactions between the molecules didn't slow at all. Instead, they continued as they always had, allowing the researchers to actually study the collision rate based on how it varies between changes in the collision energy.

There's still more work to do to prove the data fully here, but it does paint an interesting picture of what early formations within the universe might have looked like, as well as how they might have been driven. And, if we dive deeper into it, it could perhaps unlock more data about how the universe will continue to expand and form new stars and planets.