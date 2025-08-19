AI May Have Found New Materials To Replace Lithium

Despite the fact that batteries have essentially stagnated when it comes to overall design — lithium-ion batteries continue to be one of the top contenders for how we store energy — researchers continue to look for new materials to take their place. While some research has proven effective at using concrete to store energy, engineers are also looking for something to replace the lithium we use in standard batteries.

The hope from scientists here is that we'll eventually be able to find something that is longer-lasting and less impactful on the environment when compared to lithium. And so far, we've had a few different options pop up. However, new research has utilized AI to quickly go through a catalog of different materials, and researchers have narrowed the search to at least five different materials they believe could help us create replacements for lithium-based batteries sometime down the road.

Finding new materials to create batteries could help a lot of different industries, too, especially the electric vehicle market. That's because engineers are consistently looking for new ways to design EV batteries to make them last longer and work more efficiently. The tricky thing though, is finding a way to do that that isn't overly expensive or dangerous to do.