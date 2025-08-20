Why NASA ended the Lunar Trailblazer mission

The Lunar Trailblazer was a small satellite with a mission to orbit the moon and map sources of water. The intent was to get solid data on potential water resources to guide future exploration. The mission was overseen by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and led by the private research university, the California Institute of Technology.

Caltech's Lunar Trailblazer principal investigator, Bethany Ehlmann, told JPL, "Making high-resolution measurements of the type and amount of lunar water will help us understand the lunar water cycle, and it will provide clues to other questions, like how and when did Earth get its water." She went on to explain, "But understanding the inventory of lunar water is also important if we are to establish a sustained human and robotic presence on the Moon and beyond."

Lunar Trailblazer launched on February 26, 2025 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After one day, however, contact was lost with it. Despite widespread efforts to re-establish contact and try to save it, the mission officially ended on July 31, 2025.