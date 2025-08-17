Why Apple's Logo Has A Bite: Debunking The Most Famous Theory

Apple's very first logo originated in 1976, and it featured Isaac Newton sitting under an apple tree. This image is the company's nod to the anecdote Newton shared with his biographer: He was sitting under a tree when an apple fell, inspiring his thoughts on gravity. For generations, this anecdote was used to describe innovation, new ideas, and the "Aha!" moment. It's no wonder a company that's all about innovating technology would choose to depict this exact moment from a great scientist's life as its logo.

Some people even go so far as to believe that it was Isaac Newton who inspired the company's name, "Apple." However, Steve Jobs revealed to his biographer Walter Isaacson that he came up with the name while being on a fruitarian diet and visiting an apple orchard. At the moment, Apple was the most inspiring name he could come up with. It was later that his partner, Steve Wozniak, came up with the link to Isaac Newton and the falling apple, and decided to use it as a logo.

Another popular interpretation of Apple's logo is that it represents the biblical story of Adam and Eve. According to the tale, the first humans ate the forbidden fruit, often depicted as an apple, from the Tree of Knowledge. Some believe Steve Jobs intended to draw a connection between his company and this symbol of enlightenment. While the idea is intriguing, both Apple and the logo's designer, Rob Janoff, have denied this interpretation.