Why The Dream Chaser Space Plane Keeps Getting Delayed

The Dream Chaser is the result of a combined effort by NASA and the private company Sierra Space. The private plane is intended to be reusable, allowing for multiple flights to and from Earth and the International Space Station (ISS), with a main focus on bringing and returning cargo.

The Dream Chaser has been in development since 2004, and was supposed to be ready for launch in the autumn of 2024. However, its launch has continued to be pushed back, and there is still no official date on when it might happen. Delays and limited public details are not uncommon in the aerospace world — China's mysterious space plane spotted in orbit in 2024 has revealed almost nothing about its capabilities or timeline.

There are a few issues holding the Dream Chaser back from its maiden voyage. The plane is using a new propulsion system that has to be tested and certified from the ground up. NASA is also enforcing more flight software testing requirements after the issue with the Boeing Starliner. Finally, the availability of the launch vehicle for the plane is also uncertain.