Samsung Is Reportedly Preparing Its Own AI-Powered Smart Glasses For Late 2026

Samsung's mobile arm launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable phones a few weeks ago, but the company isn't done with new product reveals this year. Samsung is expected to unveil a trifold Galaxy phone this fall and two head-mounted devices. Teased last year, Project Moohan (seen above) will be Samsung's first-generation rival for Apple's Vision Pro spatial computer. The device will run on Google's Android XR platform. Samsung and Google will also launch a pair of AI smart glasses with augmented reality (AR) abilities this fall. The product was demoed at Google I/O 2025 in May (seen below) and will run on the same Android XR platform.

A new report from Korea claims that Samsung is also working on a standalone pair of AI smart glasses of its own that will launch in late 2026. This glasses are unrelated to Samsung's partnership with Google, and don't feature a built-in display. Instead, the product will work more like the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which feature cameras, microphones, and speakers for AI interaction.

The standalone product would allow Samsung to position itself better in the post-smartphone era that will see computing experiences move to smart glasses with the help of AI. Like other tech giants, Samsung has made significant investments in AI in recent years. The company launched its Galaxy AI platform in early 2024, with the Galaxy S24 series being the first phones to run it.