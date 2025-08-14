Apple's Next-Gen Vision Pro Will House An M5 Processor

Anyone who was expecting Apple's Vision Pro to set the tech world ablaze probably didn't notice the device's price tag. Priced at $3,499, the Vision Pro is clearly outside the reach of most people, which is why initial sales were nowhere near what some of the more optimistic analysts were anticipating. Admittedly, it's not fair to compare the Vision Pro to the iPhone and the iPod. However, Apple's success has put it into an unfair corner where the sales figures of every device it releases are measured against some of the most successful consumer devices of all time.

Tim Cook touched on this point himself during a Wall Street Journal interview last year. "At $3,500, it's not a mass-market product," Cook said. "Right now, it's an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow's technology today — that's who it's for. Fortunately, there are enough people who are in that camp that it's exciting."

Outside of early adopters, many have been waiting for a cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro — and if that's not happening yet, then any leaks about upcoming products will do. To that end, a new report from MacRumors relays that the second-gen version of Apple's headset will ship with an M5 processor. What does that mean for the future of the device?