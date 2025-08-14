'Godfather Of AI' Suggests Building 'Maternal Instincts' Into AI To Keep It From Killing Humanity

Some controlled experiments have already shown that AI will lash out against humans when it feels threatened, with some models even trying to blackmail an engineer while another lied about trying to download itself to an external drive. While these issues are troubling, to say the least, they also don't guarantee that AI will go rogue in the future and start hunting us all down. That also doesn't mean we shouldn't do something to ensure that timeline never exists in the first place.

Hinton told attendees at the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas earlier this month that AI systems will "very quickly develop two subgoals, if they're smart." The first, he says, is to stay alive — a subgoal we've already seen in some experiments, as noted above. The second goal, though, would be to "get more control." That second subgoal is a big part of science fiction media involving AI. It's also one of the biggest fears that people seem to have in regard to AI, with Hinton even going so far as to give AI a 10 to 20% chance of wiping out humanity sometime in the future.

The difficulty, though, lies in figuring out how to make a machine care about humans in a way that it will want to protect them. Hinton himself says he isn't sure exactly how this can technically be done. However, he stressed that this is a critical point AI researchers should be looking into. Others, like Fei-Fei Li, known as the "godmother of AI," told CNN that she disagrees with Hinton's assessment, and that instead we should focus on "human-centered AI that preserves human dignity and human agency."