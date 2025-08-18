This Underrated Vampire Series Is The Best TV Show Nobody Is Talking About
Nuanced world-building, fearless centering of the queer perspective, an unapologetic exploration of darker themes, and haunting operatic music that'll stay with you for a long time to come. These are just some aspects that make AMC's "Interview with the Vampire" stand out as a must-watch horror series. You've probably not seen it mentioned on roundups of the best Netflix shows, but it's been impressively rated on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics' score of 98% for Season 1 and 100% for Season 2. Audience scores are also strong, at 71% for Season 1 and 82% for Season 2.
"Interview with the Vampire" has also topped the Rotten Tomatoes list of best horror series in 2022, which is no small feat in a genre packed with cult favorites and blockbuster franchises. That kind of recognition speaks volumes about its quality, even if it hasn't yet reached the mass cultural saturation of shows like "The Vampire Diaries" or "True Blood."
The series is not just another vampire story
"Interview with the Vampire" is developed by Rolin Jones and is based on "The Vampire Chronicles" book series by Anne Rice. Season 1 was released in 2022 on AMC and premiered on Netflix in August 2024. The series follows vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he recounts his life story to seasoned journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). In the early 1910s New Orleans, Louis is a wealthy man whose life takes a fateful turn when he's seduced and turned into a vampire by the enigmatic Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Yet, immortality proves complicated, as Louis wrestles with his lingering humanity. The arrival of Lestat's newest fledgling, the teenage vampire Claudia (Bailey Bass and Delainey Hayles), only heightens the tensions between them. In the present day, Molloy begins to question the truth of Louis' account, noticing key discrepancies from the story he heard years ago.
Fans who've stumbled onto the series are raving about it as one of the greatest shows in recent years. "'Interview with the Vampire' on AMC is the best show almost nobody is watching," one Reddit reviewer commented. Another viewer commented on how the series aptly reflected Rice's original books, while a further reviewer applauded the acting, writing, costumes, sets, and direction. The show boldly confronts the darkness at the heart of the gothic horror genre in contrast to shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" which caters to younger audiences with lighter themes, monster-of-the-week plots, and coming-of-age narratives wrapped in supernatural drama.
Season 3 of Interview with the Vampire is in the works
While "Interview with the Vampire" may still be flying under the radar for many viewers, AMC clearly has faith in its vision. Season 3 is currently in production and slated for a 2026 premiere. The story will shift its focus from Louis' perspective to Lestat's own retelling of events. We'll see Lestat stepping into the spotlight, not just as a brooding immortal, but also as a flamboyant rock star determined to reclaim his narrative. This creative pivot promises a tonal evolution for the series, blending its trademark gothic intensity with the spectacle and swagger of a glam-rock stage performance.
In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the cast has hinted that we can expect new characters, more romantic shenanigans, and a soundtrack that goes beyond the already haunting orchestral score to include original songs performed on-screen. If you're keen to experience a rare combination of high-stakes drama, literary depth, and visual opulence, now is the perfect time to catch up on the existing two seasons of "Interview with the Vampire" before Season 3 arrives. The series is currently available on Netflix just like several other top AMC shows.