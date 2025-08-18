This Underrated Vampire Series Is The Best TV Show Nobody Is Talking About

Nuanced world-building, fearless centering of the queer perspective, an unapologetic exploration of darker themes, and haunting operatic music that'll stay with you for a long time to come. These are just some aspects that make AMC's "Interview with the Vampire" stand out as a must-watch horror series. You've probably not seen it mentioned on roundups of the best Netflix shows, but it's been impressively rated on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics' score of 98% for Season 1 and 100% for Season 2. Audience scores are also strong, at 71% for Season 1 and 82% for Season 2.

"Interview with the Vampire" has also topped the Rotten Tomatoes list of best horror series in 2022, which is no small feat in a genre packed with cult favorites and blockbuster franchises. That kind of recognition speaks volumes about its quality, even if it hasn't yet reached the mass cultural saturation of shows like "The Vampire Diaries" or "True Blood."