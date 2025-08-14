Leaked Code Suggests Apple Intelligence Is Coming To iPad 12

Apple is readying an incredibly important upgrade for the iPad 12. At least, that's what leaked code revealed by MacRumors suggests. According to the publication, the next base model iPad will feature the A18 chip — the same chip that powers the base iPhone 16 models.

If that turns out to be accurate, this would mean that not only is Apple bringing an improved processor to its more affordable tablet, but that it's also giving it 8GB of RAM. These two upgrades alone would make the standard iPad close to on par with the rest of the lineup, and Apple Intelligence would only be one small part of the new possibilities for the tablet.

With the iPhone 16 processor and 8GB of RAM, this tablet will be able to better handle multitasking features, including speedier editing capabilities. This would be especially useful with the upcoming iPadOS 26 and the new window tiling experience. As for education, the arrival of Apple Intelligence could assist students with features like Image Playground and Writing Tools.