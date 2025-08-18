How To Password Protect Your Android Apps (And Why You Might Want To)

Apps are something we access on a daily basis, either through our smartphones or tablets. We might use an app to monitor the weather, to track our fitness, to keep a to-do list, to look at photos we captured, or even just to play games. Because of the personal nature of the apps we use, we might not always want them to be accessed by other people. The good news is that Google has security features on Android to help with this.

There are many reasons you may want to password-protect certain Android apps. It's a long list, ranging from cybersecurity threats to curious family members who want to look through your files. No matter the reason, there's a solution.

Android has a feature called "private space." You can launch it through the Settings section on your smartphone. It will require a password to set up, and you will have to reinstall apps to move them to this secure space. However, this only works on newer versions of Android. In this article, we'll help you set it up on your device.