Apple Plans To Leave Its AI Woes Behind With A Fleet Of Home Robots

Apple was clearly caught off guard when AI took over the technology world a few years ago. Following a series of unfulfilled promises made during the WWDC 2024 keynote, the company reportedly wants to flip the script and start releasing mobile robots, smart displays, home security cameras, and more — many of which will be powered by Apple's homegrown large language models.

While the industry will undoubtedly continue marching forward in the meantime, including in the form of the OpenAI hardware made in partnership with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman teases an enticing roadmap for Apple's AI initiatives.

According to the journalist, Apple will release the first iteration of the new Siri early next year, even without its conversational capabilities. Still, the company is confident that it will be able to perform basic home control commands, such as playing songs, taking notes, web browsing, and videoconferencing. Eventually, Apple will bring a conversational Siri to its unannounced tabletop robot, unlocking the true potential of the so-called "virtual companion" that the company plans to imbue with its own quirky personality.