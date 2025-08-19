Scientists Believe Greenland May Be Hiding A Secret Lake Under The Ice

An article published in Nature Geoscience on July 30th, 2025 explores an event that happened in 2014 but was only recently discovered thanks to archives of satellite images. The Greenland Ice Sheet covers a number of subglacial lakes. One of those lakes flooded, and in 2014, it broke through the glacier's surface and released huge amounts of water. Why is this important? Because the subglacial lake was previously undiscovered, and its flooding had a massive effect on the ice sheet.

Satellites revealed the shocking impact this subglacial lake flooding had. It released 23.8 billion gallons of meltwater across 10 days. That's an average of over 25,000 gallons of water per second. It created a crater 279 feet deep and 0.77 square miles wide. In addition, it produced blocks of ice that were 130 feet high, cracked the ice sheet, and created more fractures in the surrounding area.

Originally, that area was thought to be frozen solid. This event challenges long-held assumptions about how meltwater moves through ice sheets. The research findings suggest that current climate models underestimate how Greenland's ice will respond to future global warming.