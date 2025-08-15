Apple's First 5G MacBook Pro Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected

It's fair to say that a MacBook Pro with built-in cellular capabilities is long overdue. Premium Windows laptops have boasted this functionality for nearly 5 years. According to some estimates, over 12 million cellular-connected laptops were shipped globally in 2024, a massive jump from 2 million in 2022. Suffice it to say, the market for 5G laptops is growing, and it makes sense for Apple to get in on the action.

All that said, it's not as if 5G functionality is imperative for everyone. For most users, tethering has proven to be an adequate solution. Still, a built-in 5G option that doesn't require users to drain their smartphone battery would be welcome. What's more, a built-in 5G option would provide users with more consistent and reliable network speeds with less lag.

From a financial perspective, a MacBook Pro with cellular connectivity would also allow Apple to charge a bit of a premium. Apple's pricing matrix with the iPad provides us with a likely blueprint for how a 5G MacBook Pro might be priced. Currently, Apple's entry-level iPad Pro with Wi-Fi starts at $999. If you want an iPad Pro with cellular connectivity, that will cost you an extra $200. In effect, a 5G MacBook Pro would help fill a hole in Apple's notebook lineup while also helping to create an additional revenue stream for the company.

Last quarter, for example, Apple sold 8 million Macs. Apple doesn't break down sales by specific model, but some previous reports have found that the MacBook Pro accounts for upwards of 53% of all Mac sales. If we assume that even 30% of quarterly MacBook Pro sales are of the 5G variety, that would result in an extra $480 million per quarter, if you do the math. Even if just 10% of MacBook Pro sales are for the 5G model, that's still an extra $84 million in quarterly revenue, or $339 million spread out over 12 months.