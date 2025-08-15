Apple's First 5G MacBook Pro Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected
A new report from Macworld relays that a MacBook Pro with 5G cellular capability might be coming relatively soon. The publication recently managed to get a look at some internal Apple code and noticed a reference to a "Centauri" chip. It may sound obscure, but that's the full name for the C1 modem Apple debuted on the iPhone 16e earlier this year. In short, the code confirms that Apple is currently testing a next-gen MacBook Pro with an M5 Pro chip and cellular functionality.
Incidentally, there are already reports that Apple this year began testing a second-gen C2 modem. Indeed, we've seen rumblings that Apple's iPhone 18 Pro may ship with the C2.
It's too early to say when Apple might announce a revamped MacBook Pro lineup, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently opined that a launch in 2026 is likely. The timeline makes sense given that Apple's most recent major MacBook Pro refresh was in October of 2024 when it introduced a new MacBook Pro line with M4 processors.
Apple has big plans for the MacBook Pro
The release of Apple's next-gen MacBook Pro lineup might be staggered ever so slightly. Some believe that an upgrade to MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max processors will likely happen early next year, and perhaps as soon as January 2025. While MacBook Pro refreshes in January are rare, they're not unprecedented. Recall that Apple updated its MacBook Pro line with M2 processors in January of 2023.
Meanwhile, a more significant MacBook Pro overhaul — with a slightly tweaked form factor and improved display technology — will likely take place in late 2026. There are also reports that these MacBook Pro models — which will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display options — will also be markedly thinner than the current models. Recall a 2024 report from Bloomberg which relayed that Apple is aiming to release devices that are "the thinnest and lightest in their categories across the whole tech industry."
A 5G MacBook Pro would help Apple's bottom line
It's fair to say that a MacBook Pro with built-in cellular capabilities is long overdue. Premium Windows laptops have boasted this functionality for nearly 5 years. According to some estimates, over 12 million cellular-connected laptops were shipped globally in 2024, a massive jump from 2 million in 2022. Suffice it to say, the market for 5G laptops is growing, and it makes sense for Apple to get in on the action.
All that said, it's not as if 5G functionality is imperative for everyone. For most users, tethering has proven to be an adequate solution. Still, a built-in 5G option that doesn't require users to drain their smartphone battery would be welcome. What's more, a built-in 5G option would provide users with more consistent and reliable network speeds with less lag.
From a financial perspective, a MacBook Pro with cellular connectivity would also allow Apple to charge a bit of a premium. Apple's pricing matrix with the iPad provides us with a likely blueprint for how a 5G MacBook Pro might be priced. Currently, Apple's entry-level iPad Pro with Wi-Fi starts at $999. If you want an iPad Pro with cellular connectivity, that will cost you an extra $200. In effect, a 5G MacBook Pro would help fill a hole in Apple's notebook lineup while also helping to create an additional revenue stream for the company.
Last quarter, for example, Apple sold 8 million Macs. Apple doesn't break down sales by specific model, but some previous reports have found that the MacBook Pro accounts for upwards of 53% of all Mac sales. If we assume that even 30% of quarterly MacBook Pro sales are of the 5G variety, that would result in an extra $480 million per quarter, if you do the math. Even if just 10% of MacBook Pro sales are for the 5G model, that's still an extra $84 million in quarterly revenue, or $339 million spread out over 12 months.
Apple's work on a cellular capable laptop goes back over 15 years
What's particularly interesting, especially for those with an interest in Apple history, is that Apple has been flirting with the idea of a cellular-enabled notebook for well over 15 years. Back in 2008, Steve Jobs said Apple considered developing a MacBook Pro with built-in 3G connectivity before abandoning the idea. However, Apple did manage to churn out a prototype. Evidence of this MacBook Pro prototype first surfaced back in 2011 when it became available for purchase on eBay. An image of the prototype, which MacRumors managed to snag before the auction ended, shows a 3G-enabled MacBook Pro with a built-in antenna on the side.
The man who put the device up for auction originally purchased it on Craigslist. After inspecting it, he quickly discovered that this wasn't an ordinary Apple laptop. "The circuit boards inside were bright red as opposed to the normal blue," the purchaser noted. "Further inspection found multiple differences from the stock version, most notably a feature never seen in a Macbook laptop of any kind: what appears to be a fully integrated cellular modem and SIM slot."
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the auction was pulled after word began to spread. Apple quickly asked to remove the auction on copyright and intellectual property infringement grounds, which eBay promptly did. Before the auction was shuttered, the top bid at the time reached $70,000. Apple ultimately got in contact with the seller and had company representatives pick up the prototype.