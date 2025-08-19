Enable Fast Charging In Your Car With These USB-C Port Adapters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's our daily commute to the office or weekend getaways for some downtime, many of us spend a significant chunk of our time in cars. Getting a low battery alert on your phone while on the road is not a good feeling. You don't want to get stuck without power on your device, especially when you may need it for navigation or contacting someone.

Although USB-C charging ports are becoming increasingly common in modern cars, older cars often don't have the same luxury. Moreover, it's not a guarantee that the USB-C port in your new car will support the fast charging technology used by your phone or other mobile device. Slow charging is not always helpful, especially when you're using your phone for turn-by-turn navigation, which can end up draining more power than what's being offered by a slow USB port.

This is where USB-C car chargers come into play: These nifty little gadgets use your car's 12V socket to charge your mobile devices quickly. Since a 12V outlet is present in pretty much every car, new or old, adding a USB-C car charger is a convenient upgrade.