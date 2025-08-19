Enable Fast Charging In Your Car With These USB-C Port Adapters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether it's our daily commute to the office or weekend getaways for some downtime, many of us spend a significant chunk of our time in cars. Getting a low battery alert on your phone while on the road is not a good feeling. You don't want to get stuck without power on your device, especially when you may need it for navigation or contacting someone.
Although USB-C charging ports are becoming increasingly common in modern cars, older cars often don't have the same luxury. Moreover, it's not a guarantee that the USB-C port in your new car will support the fast charging technology used by your phone or other mobile device. Slow charging is not always helpful, especially when you're using your phone for turn-by-turn navigation, which can end up draining more power than what's being offered by a slow USB port.
This is where USB-C car chargers come into play: These nifty little gadgets use your car's 12V socket to charge your mobile devices quickly. Since a 12V outlet is present in pretty much every car, new or old, adding a USB-C car charger is a convenient upgrade.
Anker A2737 Nano Car Charger
Anker's A2737 Nano Car Charger is great for topping up your phone, tablet, laptop, and other mobile accessories. It has two built-in USB-C ports and a USB-A port, which can deliver up to 165.7W of power, depending on device support for fast charging.
Its primary USB-C port is perfect for juicing up your laptop, since it supports the USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging standard and can deliver up to 100W of power. The second USB-C port is ideal for most smartphones as it can deliver up to 45W of power and supports the Programmable Power Support (PPS) technology, in addition to USB PD. PPS support is crucial if you own a Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel smartphone, as both manufacturers rely on it for fast charging. Apple iPhones, such as the iPhone 16 lineup, on the other hand, only need USB PD.
There is also the final USB-A port, which can offer up to 22.5W of power; useful for mobile accessories and other devices that accept charging via USB-A port. Another nice thing about this Anker charger is that it doesn't adjust the power delivered by its ports, regardless of how many devices you are connecting to it. Many other multi-port chargers have different power ratings for each port, depending on how many devices are connected.
Ugreen 63W USB-C Car Charger
If you're looking for a compact car charger for your phone and mobile accessories, it's hard to go wrong with the Ugreen 63W USB-C Car Charger. As the name suggests, it can provide up to 63W of power, delivered via its two USB ports. While the USB-A port tops out at 18W, the USB-C port is good for up to 45W, which is fast enough for most phones available in North America.
The Type-C port also supports both USB PD and PPS fast charging technologies, allowing it to top up your Apple, Google, or Samsung phone at top speed. One thing to remember is that the 45W power offered by the USB-C port is only available to devices with PPS support; regular USB PD devices will only get up to 36W power. The USB-A port supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging protocol; which, although not as common these days, can still be found in some older phones.
In other highlights, the Ugreen offering features a cooling vent to ensure the charger doesn't overheat and reduce charging speeds. The only thing missing from the charger is a bundled USB-C cable, so you'll need to get one if you don't already have a spare.
Anker A2738 Nano Car Charger
Another offering from Anker's excellent selection of charging accessories, the A2738 Nano Car Charger is slightly different from our other recommendations. Apart from a regular USB-C port, it features an integrated retractable charging cable, which will help keep the center console area of your car tidier when you aren't charging anything.
The built-in cable is 75cm in size, and supports four length extensions to meet different needs, and you won't always have to extend the cable to its full length. The cable can deliver up to 45W of power, making it great for topping up phones, tablets, and even some laptops, such as a MacBook Air.
The cable also supports USB PD and PPS charging standards. Unfortunately, despite the PPS support, it's not compatible with Samsung's Super Fast Charging 2.0 protocol, which has a specific amperage requirement. As a result, you won't get 45W charging speed on phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+. The USB-C port can offer up to 30W and is also compatible with both USB PD and PPS standards.
Baseus 160W USB-C Car Charger
Baseus' 160W USB-C Car Charger is another excellent choice to make your car ready for all your fast charging needs. It supports all common fast charging protocols, including USB PD, PPS, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0. Plus, the charger has three USB ports, two of which are Type-C, whereas one is Type-A.
The primary USB-C port, marked as Type-C1 on the charger, is capable of delivering up to 100W of power, allowing you to not just juice up your phones and tablet, but also laptops and handheld gaming consoles. The other two USB ports top out at 30W each, which you can use for phones and mobile accessories.
Like the Anker A2737 Car Charger, it doesn't increase or decrease the power output of any USB port based on the number of ports in use. You also get a bundled 5A-rated USB-C cable in the box.
How these car chargers were selected
We have carefully chosen all our USB-C car charger recommendations after extensive research, including going through buyer reviews. We looked at car chargers that support common fast charging protocols, have two or more ports to simultaneously juice up multiple devices, and are backed by at least a one-year warranty. Our recommendations also come from reputed brands that are known to consistently deliver top-notch products.