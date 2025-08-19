The Difference Between USB4 And USB-C Fully Explained

Most people have a drawer or cabinet filled with USB cables for all the devices in their lives. Keeping track of which cable is which can be a nightmare, especially when it comes to USB cables with the Type-C connector. Anyone who has shopped around for new USB cables lately has undoubtedly seen cables that look the same, labelled both as USB Type-C and USB4.

While USB Type-C and USB4 may look interchangeable on a store's page, they're not. Type-C refers to the connector pin used, whereas USB4 uses the Type-C connector but refers to the technology standard of the cable, in particular, the cable's data transmission speeds and charging power. All USB cables have different technology standards, and USB4 is the most recent of these. USB4 utilizes the reversible Type-C connector popular in new smartphones, laptops, and other devices to deliver more power for quicker charging and faster data transmission speeds than previous generations of USB Type-C cables.