Did You Know Roku Has Secret Menus? Here's How To Find Them

Smart TVs have their own special features that are hidden under the system configuration menus that can level up your viewing experience. If you have a Roku Smart TV, there are secret menus. These secret menus can only be accessed by pressing a special combination of key presses on the included remote, and the menus provide users with in-depth options for network settings as well as disabling advertisements.

Roku's secret menus give you access to advanced settings and diagnostic tools that enhance your overall streaming experience. From checking detailed network stats and signal strength to disabling automatic software updates or even turning off certain ads, these menus reveal options that go beyond the standard settings.

Not all Roku secret menus are well-documented online, and some vary depending on the Roku OS version or model of TV you're using. That said, one of the most reliable and supported hidden menus is the Roku developer mode menu. This menu allows tech-savvy users and developers to test and sideload apps.

In this guide, we'll show you how to access Roku's developer mode. Whether you're a casual viewer or a power user looking to get the most out of your Roku TV or streaming stick, knowing how to unlock these menus can take your Roku experience to the next level.