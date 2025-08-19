Did You Know Roku Has Secret Menus? Here's How To Find Them
Smart TVs have their own special features that are hidden under the system configuration menus that can level up your viewing experience. If you have a Roku Smart TV, there are secret menus. These secret menus can only be accessed by pressing a special combination of key presses on the included remote, and the menus provide users with in-depth options for network settings as well as disabling advertisements.
Roku's secret menus give you access to advanced settings and diagnostic tools that enhance your overall streaming experience. From checking detailed network stats and signal strength to disabling automatic software updates or even turning off certain ads, these menus reveal options that go beyond the standard settings.
Not all Roku secret menus are well-documented online, and some vary depending on the Roku OS version or model of TV you're using. That said, one of the most reliable and supported hidden menus is the Roku developer mode menu. This menu allows tech-savvy users and developers to test and sideload apps.
In this guide, we'll show you how to access Roku's developer mode. Whether you're a casual viewer or a power user looking to get the most out of your Roku TV or streaming stick, knowing how to unlock these menus can take your Roku experience to the next level.
How to enable developer mode on your Roku TV
Roku's developer mode is the way to go if you're looking to get the most out of your Roku device by sideloading apps that you can't get from the official stores or testing ones you developed yourself. Here are the steps required to access Roku's hidden menu, developer mode, and how to use it:
- Register for the Roku developer program using your Roku account.
- On your Roku device, go to the home screen.
- Press the following key combination on your remote: home button (3x), up (2x), right, left, right, left, right.
- Write down the URL and username shown.
- Click Enable Installer and restart.
- Select Continue on the security warning pop-up
- Agree to the Developer Tools License Agreement.
- Type a password for your web server.
- Press Set password and reboot. Your Roku should restart.
- Connect your computer to the same Wi-Fi network and launch a browser.
- Enter the Roku URL from earlier
- Sign in using the Roku username (rokudev) and the web server password you previously set.
- When prompted, update your Roku device and connect the device to the internet.
- Refresh the browser tab.
- Download any apps you want to sideload as a ZIP file.
- On the Development Application Installer screen, select Upload and find your app
- Select Install with ZIP.
Congratulations, you're now in developer mode on your Roku device. Your Roku should show a "Loading [app]" message, and you should be able to use the sideloaded app right away. It's important to note, however, that you can only sideload one app at a time. Any new apps you install will replace the previously sideloaded app.