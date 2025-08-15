Apple Has Been Teasing Liquid Glass For Over A Year Without Anyone Noticing

During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple unveiled its long-awaited Liquid Glass redesign for not only the iPhone software, but all of its operating system. Easily the most significant update to Apple's software since iOS 7, the Liquid Glass interface makes interacting with your iPhone more intuitive, while also bringing more cohesion to the company's six different operating systems.

Liquid Glass marks a convergence point for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS. Not only do these operating systems all now feature the same "26" suffix, but they also have a similar design language, which makes the Apple ecosystem even more fluid than it was before.

The biggest changes to the interface are most noticeable in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, as Apple is making switching between devices as seamless as possible. That said, while the company is usually very secretive about its upcoming features, it has actually been teasing the Liquid Glass design for over a year, and we've only just realized it.