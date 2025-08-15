iPhone 17 Pro Metal Chassis Leaked - Here's Why It's Such A Big Deal
The iPhone 17 Air will bring the biggest changes to iPhone design since 2017 when Apple unveiled the iPhone X. The iPhone 17 Air will offer buyers an ultra-slim profile, a single-lens camera in a horizontal bar on the back, and a few compromises. But the iPhone 17 Pro models will also have a few significant design changes, including the introduction of a larger camera bar at the top of the phone that will replace the traditional camera island seen on previous versions.
With less than a month to go until Apple unveils the iPhone 17, these design surprises are well-known to iPhone users who keep up with the latest Apple leaks and rumors. However, there's been a significant development this week that's rather surprising. Images that surfaced online indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro models will not feature glass-and-metal backs as previously believed. Instead, Apple might be going for a mostly metal back for the premium iPhones.
Early iPhone 17 rumors said that the Pro and Pro Max versions will debut with a two-tone design on the back. Apple would use metal for the elongated camera bar at the top, blending it seamlessly with glass, which would cover the remainder of the back panel. Initial rumors suggested we might get a two-tone color experience, while more recent leaks indicated that Apple will give the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max uniform paint jobs, so the two-tone design would be invisible to users. If the leak is accurate, we might be looking at a design change for the iPhone 17 Pro that's at least as important as the iPhone 17 Air's rumored 5.5mm thickness.
What we know about the iPhone 17 Pro metal chassis leak
The iPhone X didn't only introduce the all-screen "notch" design that Apple used until the iPhone 14 Pro brought the Dynamic Island cutout. The iPhone X, and its iPhone 8 siblings, featured glass-sandwich designs that made wireless charging on the iPhone possible. The 2017 iPhones had frames made of metal, with glass panels covering the display and the back. Apple kept in place the glass sandwich design for seven years, even though it made changes to the types of metal used for the metal frame.
iPhone Pro models featured stainless steel metal until the iPhone 15 Pros introduced titanium frames. The non-Pro iPhones got aluminum frames. Metal choices aside, it seemed like all iPhones would continue to feature glass panels on the back, which are necessary for wireless charging, including Apple's MagSafe tech. That's why this week's iPhone 17 Pro chassis leak is so puzzling.
Accurate analysis https://t.co/pMpfdM2fvS
— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 13, 2025
The leaked image came from Majin Bu, a tech leaker who posts plenty of Apple rumors, though not all of them are accurate. Trusted Korean leaker yeux1122 shared the same image on their blog, complete with markings that identify the various elements and cutouts in the purported iPhone 17 Pro all-aluminum body. If the images show the actual chassis of the iPhone 17 Pro, we're looking at the most significant design change for the back of the iPhone since the iPhone X. We'll have to wait for Apple to launch the iPhone 17 series to get an actual confirmation for the component in the image above. iPhone 17 Pro teardowns will tell us exactly how this year's Pro models were built.
Why the iPhone 17 Pro's back panel is an important change
Those early iPhone 17 rumors also said that Apple would replace titanium with aluminum, which seemed an unusual choice for the expensive Pro models. Also, the titanium sides would bend inward on the back, providing a contour to the glass panel. Other images leaked by Majin Bu in February showed the blend of glass and metal for the iPhone 17 models.
iPhone 17 Lineup CAD pic.twitter.com/xednTkpJnq
— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 23, 2025
If the component in this week's leaked image is the iPhone 17 Pro chassis, it confirms rumors that Apple will switch to aluminum. But it contradicts the previous design leaks. The use of glass would be limited, as Apple will only employ it for covering the circular MagSafe cutout in the middle. In other words, MagSafe wireless charging would still work on the iPhone 17 Pro models. The use of aluminum has a few additional benefits. While not as fancy as titanium, aluminum is very durable. On that note, replacing the rear-facing glass with metal would reduce the risk of accidental damage. Aluminum is also lightweight, so the iPhone 17 Pros will feel good in hand. Aluminum can also improve thermal conductivity, which might be especially important in iPhone 17 Pro phones rocking the high-end A19 Pro chips.
Furthermore, it's cheaper to mill aluminum than titanium. In a world where import tariffs can suddenly impact revenue and profit, keeping costs down might be a priority. Finally, aluminum would let Apple offer better colors for the iPhone 17 Pro models than the titanium options in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series. Leaks say that the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will come in orange and blue options in addition to the regular white, black, and gray.