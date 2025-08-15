iPhone 17 Pro Metal Chassis Leaked - Here's Why It's Such A Big Deal

The iPhone 17 Air will bring the biggest changes to iPhone design since 2017 when Apple unveiled the iPhone X. The iPhone 17 Air will offer buyers an ultra-slim profile, a single-lens camera in a horizontal bar on the back, and a few compromises. But the iPhone 17 Pro models will also have a few significant design changes, including the introduction of a larger camera bar at the top of the phone that will replace the traditional camera island seen on previous versions.

With less than a month to go until Apple unveils the iPhone 17, these design surprises are well-known to iPhone users who keep up with the latest Apple leaks and rumors. However, there's been a significant development this week that's rather surprising. Images that surfaced online indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro models will not feature glass-and-metal backs as previously believed. Instead, Apple might be going for a mostly metal back for the premium iPhones.

Early iPhone 17 rumors said that the Pro and Pro Max versions will debut with a two-tone design on the back. Apple would use metal for the elongated camera bar at the top, blending it seamlessly with glass, which would cover the remainder of the back panel. Initial rumors suggested we might get a two-tone color experience, while more recent leaks indicated that Apple will give the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max uniform paint jobs, so the two-tone design would be invisible to users. If the leak is accurate, we might be looking at a design change for the iPhone 17 Pro that's at least as important as the iPhone 17 Air's rumored 5.5mm thickness.