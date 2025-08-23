What Does The Blue Dot Next To Android Text Messages Mean?

You probably already noticed that not all text messages and contacts have this unique blue dot displayed next to them. That's because not everyone can use the RCS feature, even if they're Android users. Both you and the contact you're messaging with need to have this feature enabled to be able to send and receive enhanced SMS and MMS.

RCS uses the internet connection to send high-quality media content. That means that both persons using this Android messaging feature need to be connected to either Wi-Fi, or have their mobile data enabled. If you or your friends want to use RCS but don't know how to enable it on your Android devices, here's what you need to do.

Tap on your Google profile icon in the Android Messages app, and then open "Messages settings." From there, you can select "RCS" or "RCS chats," and enable the feature from that menu. Note that you'll be able to use the RCS feature only if your device and your mobile carrier support it. If you're certain your carrier supports it, then RCS should automatically be enabled on your device. Go to Message settings > Chat Features to verify. In case you don't see the "Chat Features" option, your mobile device likely cannot support RCS features for texting.