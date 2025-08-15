Apple Wants To Expand Live Sports Offering With MLB Playoffs

As Apple continues to bolster its Apple TV+ offerings, the company has shown a steadily increasing interest in broadcasting live sporting events. The company's latest move might see it expand its Major League Baseball coverage to include Wild Card games during the MLB postseason. According to a report from The Athletic, Apple is making a push that would see it secure the rights to Sunday Night Baseball along with some MLB playoff games. Should Apple and MLB ultimately strike a deal, it would be a nice complement to the company's Friday Night Baseball programming.

As with all streaming negotiations with major sports leagues, there is no shortage of competition. The report notes that MLB is also conducting negotiations with companies like ESPN, NBC, and Netflix. Of course, the scope of programming rights each company is aiming to secure varies wildly. Apple's specific approach, as one would expect, appears to be quite measured. All in all, it seems content to slowly but surely expand its live sports offerings without spending vast amounts of cash to secure more expansive streaming deals with the likes of the NFL or NBA.