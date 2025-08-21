There's A Hidden Web Browser On Your PS5 – Here's How To Access It
Sony has sold over 80 million PS5 consoles since its launch on November 12, 2020. It's an impressive number that is quickly closing in on the lifetime sales of the PS3. With both Sony and Microsoft now teasing their next generation of consoles, one might think that users have figured out everything the PS5 can do.
Modern video games consoles are more powerful than ever, with Xbox even adding AI features to try and enhance the experience. With so many features, users might assume that they can access the internet on their consoles. Microsoft Edge comes pre-installed on the Xbox Series X and S, making accessing the internet a simple affair. For its part, Sony used to include its own dedicated web browser app on PS3 and PS4 consoles, but failed to do so with the PS5.
Clever PS5 owners have found a way around this limitation to access the web thanks to a YouTube exploit. While this exploit won't give you the same experience as a traditional web browser would on your PC or smartphone, it will allow you to browse the web from the comfort of your couch.
Accessing the web browser on your PS5
Accessing the web browser requires a number of steps, as Sony has hidden the feature deep within the PlayStation 5's menus. To find it, your first step will be to open the PS5 dashboard by hitting the PlayStation button on your controller. Scroll over and select the Settings menu in the top-right corner of the screen, then navigate to Users and Accounts.
From here, you will want to locate the Link with Other Services option and use the menu to select YouTube. You will then be presented with a prompt asking for authorization to link your PlayStation account with a YouTube account. You'll then be shown a QR code that you need to ignore, and instead select the Use Browser option at the bottom of the screen.
Doing so will open up the Google login page that you would see on any standard web browser. Instead of logging in, use the on-screen cursor to select the Terms option at the bottom of the sign-in page. The Google Terms and Services page will open and you will then need to select the Google link at the bottom of the page in the footer. The Google search page will open up, and you now have access to the internet on your PS5. You can use your newfound power to search for the latest news regarding GTA 6 coming to the PS5.