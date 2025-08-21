There's A Hidden Web Browser On Your PS5 – Here's How To Access It

Sony has sold over 80 million PS5 consoles since its launch on November 12, 2020. It's an impressive number that is quickly closing in on the lifetime sales of the PS3. With both Sony and Microsoft now teasing their next generation of consoles, one might think that users have figured out everything the PS5 can do.

Modern video games consoles are more powerful than ever, with Xbox even adding AI features to try and enhance the experience. With so many features, users might assume that they can access the internet on their consoles. Microsoft Edge comes pre-installed on the Xbox Series X and S, making accessing the internet a simple affair. For its part, Sony used to include its own dedicated web browser app on PS3 and PS4 consoles, but failed to do so with the PS5.

Clever PS5 owners have found a way around this limitation to access the web thanks to a YouTube exploit. While this exploit won't give you the same experience as a traditional web browser would on your PC or smartphone, it will allow you to browse the web from the comfort of your couch.