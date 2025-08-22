How To Clear Your Windows 11 PC's Cache (And Why You Should)

If your Windows 11 PC feels a bit sluggish, it might be time for a cleanup. Keeping your desktop running smoothly can be done by running the most updated version of Windows, but if you're already up-to-date on OS versions, there are a few other ways improve things. Windows has many built-in utilities that can help you free up some space. While these built-in utilities aren't designed for large-scale repairs, they can speed things up. Day-to-day use of your machine will generate stored cache files that weigh down your system's storage, leading to slower performance. Clearing this cache from time to time is a great way to boost your Windows 11 PC's performance. Windows 11 is able to locate large files, unused apps, and system files that take up precious storage space. Using the Windows Cleanup recommendations is a great way to start out when cleaning up disk space. Here's how to access the Windows Cleanup tool:

Click the Windows Button. Open the settings. Select System, click Storage. Scroll down the list and click "Cleanup recommendations."

This will launch your temporary files from your Downloads folder and the Recycle Bin. Sending these files to the recycle bin can free up potential GB of storage space. Before you do, make sure you don't need anything in your Downloads folder, which might contain important files. You'll also see recommendations for other ways to free up space by deleting large or unused files.