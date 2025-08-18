Sam Altman Says Mysterious ChatGPT Device Is So Beautiful, It Won't Need A Protective Case

Sam Altman and Jony Ive said in mid-May that they're working on a piece of AI-first hardware that will put ChatGPT front and center, confirming previous reports that said the two parties were working on the "iPhone of artificial intelligence." A few days ago, the OpenAI CEO teased the gadget during a dinner with reporters. "Listen, we're going to ship a device that is going to be so beautiful," Altman said, per TechCrunch. "If you put a case over it, I will personally hunt you down," the CEO joked, in response to someone remarking Altman's iPhone had no case on it.

According to 36kr reporting on the same media meeting in San Francisco, Altman also teased the device will be a surprise "worth the wait," calling it "simply incredible" and indicating that the product will deliver a new computing paradigm.

A few days ago, Altman tweeted that "someday soon something smarter than the smartest person you know will be running on a device in your pocket, helping you with whatever you want. This is a very remarkable thing." This seemed to be another teaser for the ChatGPT hardware.

Altman did not actually show the ChatGPT device during the dinner with reporters. Also, Altman and Ive did not show the gadget during their teaser announcement in May, either. Reports that followed shared unofficial details about it. The unnamed, mysterious ChatGPT device isn't a phone, and it isn't a pair of smart glasses like Meta's Ray-Ban and Oakley models. Reports have described it as an iPod-like device that you wear around the neck, keep in your pocket, or place on your desk. OpenAI might unveil the gadget in late 2026, with the CEO aiming to ship 100 million units faster than any product before.