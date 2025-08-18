These Smart Glasses Use AI To Help The Visually Impaired See
The Ally smart glasses by Solos are set to open new doors for individuals with visual impairments. Although they bear similarities to the company's AirGo smart glasses collection, these glasses have been specifically enhanced for accessibility with the integration of AI. The AI program in question is called Ally, an assistive technology run by Envision, a company that has made a name for itself as a developer of accessible products for blind and low-vision users.
We're in an era where generative AI products like ChatGPT and Gemini can see and hear what we see and hear, provided we give them access to those streams of data. While these advancements will undoubtedly change the way we interact with AI in the not-too-distant future, this can be particularly life-changing for visually impaired and blind individuals seeking more sophisticated tools to navigate the world around them.
Though AI chatbots like ChatGPT are readily available on our smartphones, the Ally Solos smart glasses are specifically customized to enhance everyday life for the visually impaired community. While Ray-Ban Meta glasses or the upcoming Android XR smart glasses offer similar benefits as assistive devices, the Ally Solos smart glasses stand apart from the rest, and here's why.
Ally Solos Glasses want to be the ultimate assistant for blind users
The new Solos smart glasses might be more expensive than Meta's smart glasses at over $600 per pair, but the Envision AI technology is a game-changer. The glasses can read text in real time, which will make reading signs, restaurant menus, mail, and books even easier than before. It also helps blind and low-vision users by identifying objects, recognizing people, and describing their surroundings. The glasses can scan documents and photos as well, and the AI will explain the contents.
Ally AI can also handle more mainstream assistant features, such as answering questions in natural language, accessing calendars, and setting reminders. The technology operates via voice commands, which is a key mode of interaction for visually impaired users. You don't have to look at or touch objects to initiate it. The experience is entirely hands-free, making it even more seamless. And as for the hardware itself, the glasses are lightweight but durable and splash-resistant.
Though designed with accessibility in mind, the glasses can also benefit others, such as elderly users seeking assistance with day-to-day tasks. The wearable AI can also benefit people with cognitive disabilities and their caregivers, as well as "anyone overwhelmed by modern devices but curious about what AI can do," says a press release from Solos. At the time of this writing, the glasses are available to preorder for $499 — a $200 discount from the official $699 price. The glasses will start shipping in October.