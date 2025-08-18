These Smart Glasses Use AI To Help The Visually Impaired See﻿

The Ally smart glasses by Solos are set to open new doors for individuals with visual impairments. Although they bear similarities to the company's AirGo smart glasses collection, these glasses have been specifically enhanced for accessibility with the integration of AI. The AI program in question is called Ally, an assistive technology run by Envision, a company that has made a name for itself as a developer of accessible products for blind and low-vision users.

We're in an era where generative AI products like ChatGPT and Gemini can see and hear what we see and hear, provided we give them access to those streams of data. While these advancements will undoubtedly change the way we interact with AI in the not-too-distant future, this can be particularly life-changing for visually impaired and blind individuals seeking more sophisticated tools to navigate the world around them.

Though AI chatbots like ChatGPT are readily available on our smartphones, the Ally Solos smart glasses are specifically customized to enhance everyday life for the visually impaired community. While Ray-Ban Meta glasses or the upcoming Android XR smart glasses offer similar benefits as assistive devices, the Ally Solos smart glasses stand apart from the rest, and here's why.