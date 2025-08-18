Galaxy S26 Battery Leaks Suggest Samsung Isn't Adopting Silicon-Carbon Yet

Those holding out hope that Samsung might adopt silicon-carbon battery technology in the Galaxy S26 may have just had their hopes dashed. Despite the success that overseas manufacturers appear to be having with the battery technology, Samsung isn't quite ready to adopt the new design, at least based on a new leak which may have given us our first look at what to expect from the Korean company's next flagship device.

According to well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, Samsung appears to be opting for a battery rated for 4175 mAh on its 2026 smartphone. This is only slightly larger than the standard Galaxy S25's lithium-ion battery, which is rated at 4000 mAh. The incremental improvement seems to suggest that Samsung will be continuing with a standard battery design, instead of the newer silicon-carbon tech, which has allowed some phones such as the OnePlus 13 to sport an impressive 6000 mAh battery design.

While it is disappointing to hear that Samsung might not be adopting silicon-carbon right away, it's also understandable, as new battery tech can come with its own set of problems, and Samsung has seen more than its fair share of battery-related issues in the past.