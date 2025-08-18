Microsoft's Latest Windows 11 Update Is Reportedly 'Killing' Some SSDs

It seems that the latest Windows 11 update is causing some unexpected issues for users. The update in question is patch KB5063878, and it coincides with build 26100.4946. It has reportedly impacted SSDs from multiple brands, particularly when transferring large files. The new patch was intended to address various security issues in Windows 11, but some users have reported that their SSDs are no longer recognizable after an unspecified amount of time when trying to move a large file between drives.

Notably, not all drives seem to be affected, and user Necoru_cat shared on X that the issue appears to mostly be tied to trying to transfer files that are more than 50GB in size — more specifically, when transferring both single files or multiple files at once if the SSD experiences greater than 60% usage.

The poster also noted that they did some testing of different drives and discovered that SSDs featuring Phison NAND controllers appear to be experiencing the issue most often — though not every drive with the feature is affected. Japanese website NichePCGamer corroborated these findings as well, noting that several drives such as the Corsair Force MP600 — which features a Phison E16 controller — as well as non-Phison drives, like SanDisk's Extreme Pro M.2 NVMe, run into the problem.