The Glaciers On Mars' Surface Might Not Be What We Thought

Martian glaciers are of special interest to scientists because they help us understand the planet's climate history. Understanding Mars' past may help us better plan for the future of our own planet. This was the main sphere of interest for Weizmann Institute of Science graduate, Steinberg, who conducted this study alongside mentors and colleagues from the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson and York University.

They began their research by combing through old studies, just to realize many of those had been performed on different sites, with different methods. That means the results from different glaciers across the planet were not comparable. There was no discernible pattern, so the team decided to test five separate glacier sites and use the same techniques on all of them. That would allow them to process all the data in the same way, compare them, and draw a single conclusion.

They used the Shallow Radar instrument mounted on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), a NASA spacecraft designed to study climate and water presence on the red planet. The Shallow Radar allowed Steinberg and the team to gather crucial data from five different spots on different glaciers. Once the analysis of the data was performed, it was clear that each glacier had the same electrical signature. In other words, all of the analyzed glaciers had the same composition. It was determined that by volume, Mars glaciers are four-fifths ice, and the rest is rocks and various debris that encase this ice. This uniformity of results means that either there was one glaciation event on Mars, or multiple ice periods that occurred under very similar circumstances.