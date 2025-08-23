How To Open AI Files Without Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator is a vector design software used for things like image editing, graphic design, creating logos, and more. While it can be used for both hobbyists and professionals, the price tag is not cheap. At $22.99 a month, most people who use Adobe Illustrator are serious about art. When an Adobe Illustrator file is saved, the file name ends with a .ai, and so commonly, when referring to an Adobe Illustrator file, the abbreviation AI is used. That abbreviation has nothing to do with artificial intelligence, though Adobe is bringing its AI to Photoshop and other products for those who are fans of the latest artificial intelligence technology.

If you don't have Adobe Illustrator, you may still have a situation where you need to open AI files to either edit them or simply view them. You may work as part of a team where some members share AI files. Or you may work with clients or freelancers who use AI. The good news is that you don't need to download and pay for Illustrator to see or alter the files.

Inkscape is a free software for editing files. Both Affinity Designer and CorelDRAW allow you to edit AI files, but you must pay. You can view them for free in Dropbox or with an app called AI Illustrator File Viewer. Depending on whether you want a free or paid version, Adobe Acrobat will let you view AI files or edit them.