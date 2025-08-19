UK Reportedly Backs Off Plan To Force Apple To Unlock Encrypted iCloud Data

The U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted on X that the UK has agreed to withdraw its demand for Apple to offer a "back door" that would let the government have access to encrypted data of American citizens.

"Over the past few months, I've been working closely with our partners in the UK, alongside President Donald Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance to ensure Americans' private data remains private and our Constitutional rights and civil liberties are protected," she wrote. "As a result, the UK has agreed to drop its mandate for Apple to provide a 'back door' that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens and encroached on our civil liberties."

While the UK government hasn't commented on the matter, this case dates back to early this year, when after the UK ordered Apple to offer a backdoor, the company decided to drop support for its Advanced Data Protection feature in the country. Security experts have raised concerns that such a backdoor could lead to hackers exploiting it, as pointed out by Reuters.