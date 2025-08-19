You Might Be Able To Unlock Future Apple Watch Models With Touch ID

Apple's 2025 Apple Watch lineup will reportedly feature a few incremental changes, but future models in the years to come may introduce a compelling feature that the iPhone recently outgrew. Recently, Macworld managed to get a look at unreleased code for the Apple Watch and noticed a reference to "AppleMesa," the company's code for Touch ID. None of the code for Apple's 2025 Apple Watch lineup contains the reference, which is to say we won't see an Apple Watch with Touch ID until 2026 at the absolute earliest.

Still, it's nice to see that Apple has some ideas to improve the overall Apple Watch user experience. While the current process to unlock the Apple Watch with a passcode is manageable, Touch ID would make the process a little bit more seamless. It's also unclear where Apple might place the sensor. One potential solution would be to integrate it into the side button, similar to what Apple did on its iPad lineup. This design would also make sense given that it's already used for Apple Pay.

Interestingly, Apple in the past has filed patents which lay out a scheme to integrate Touch ID into the Digital Crown. Apple, it's worth pointing out, routinely files patents for technologies that never see the light of day. In other words, Touch ID on the Digital Crown is intriguing, but I think it's more practical to incorporate Touch ID into the side button.