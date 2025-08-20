Pixel 10 Pro Fold Is The World's First Dustproof Foldable Phone
Rumors that preceded Google's Pixel 10 series launch event said the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will get an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, a first for foldable phones. Google on Wednesday confirmed its 2025 foldable phone will be the first dustproof foldable phone, a feat its rivals haven't yet achieved. Foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Honor Magic V5 are waterproof. Some foldables can prevent larger dust particles from getting into the handset. But the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first foldable to get an IP68 rating, which we've come to take for granted on traditional phones.
Google says the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a new design, including a gearless hinge that's supposed to be twice as durable as the previous version. This component might be responsible, at least in part, for dustproofing the handset.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also features a thin profile, measuring just 5.2mm when unfolded. Even so, the phone features a large 5,015 mAh battery that will offer more than 30 hours of battery life. The phone also supports 15W Pixelsnap magnetic wireless charging (Qi2) like the regular Pixel 10 models. Wired charging goes up to 30W, but that's fast enough to get you a 50% charge in 30 minutes.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available for preorder on Wednesday, starting at $1,799. The foldable phone will ship to buyers on October 9th, more than a month later than the other three Pixel 10 handsets.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold hardware
It's not just the Pixel 10 Pro Fold hinge that Google improved. The 8-inch foldable display features ultra-thin glass and two layers of anti-impact film. Google says the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can support over 10 years of folding activity thanks to these upgrades. The external screen is slightly larger than last year, at 6.4 inches, and both displays support up to 3,000 nits of brightness.
Google used the same Tensor G5 chip that powers the other three Pixel 10 models for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold handset. Leaked benchmarks preceding Wednesday's event showed the G5 isn't able to match the performance of phones like the iPhone 16 and the Galaxy S25. However, the chip should be significantly faster than the G4 during regular smartphone use and when handling AI tasks, including on-device capabilities. The G5 is paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.
The camera system on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold also received an upgrade: A new 48-megapixel main camera on the back joins the 10.5-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens. Super Res Zoom goes up to 20x on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, similar to the standard Pixel 10 model. The new Fold model also offers two 10-megapixel selfie cameras.
The new software features
Buyers looking for foldable phones will surely want to make the most of that durable, large, 8-inch display. That's a point Google made during the event, showing how you can use the larger screen to improve your camera performance. Instant View is a feature that lets you preview photos instantly while you're taking them. The foldable display will be shared between the viewfinder and the Instant View window.
The Split Screen feature lets you run two apps side-by-side on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and you can now resize each app to take as much space as you need. You can move between two apps, each set to take almost the entire screen when in Split Screen, with incredible ease. A drag-and-drop functionality lets you move content between two apps open on the screen at the same time. The outer display can also get controller functionality in some games.
Foldable screen experiences aside, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a Google phone, which means it's loaded with AI capabilities. Like the other three Pixel 10 models, the Fold will support new AI features like the Magic Cue and Daily Hub; the updated Gemini Live experience; Camera Coach, and Auto Best Take in the Camera app; and support for editing photos via prompts in Google Photos.