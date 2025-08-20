Pixel 10 Pro Fold Is The World's First Dustproof Foldable Phone

Rumors that preceded Google's Pixel 10 series launch event said the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will get an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, a first for foldable phones. Google on Wednesday confirmed its 2025 foldable phone will be the first dustproof foldable phone, a feat its rivals haven't yet achieved. Foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Honor Magic V5 are waterproof. Some foldables can prevent larger dust particles from getting into the handset. But the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first foldable to get an IP68 rating, which we've come to take for granted on traditional phones.

Google says the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a new design, including a gearless hinge that's supposed to be twice as durable as the previous version. This component might be responsible, at least in part, for dustproofing the handset.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also features a thin profile, measuring just 5.2mm when unfolded. Even so, the phone features a large 5,015 mAh battery that will offer more than 30 hours of battery life. The phone also supports 15W Pixelsnap magnetic wireless charging (Qi2) like the regular Pixel 10 models. Wired charging goes up to 30W, but that's fast enough to get you a 50% charge in 30 minutes.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available for preorder on Wednesday, starting at $1,799. The foldable phone will ship to buyers on October 9th, more than a month later than the other three Pixel 10 handsets.