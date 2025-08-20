Google Pixel Watch 4 Gets First Satellite Chip Before Apple Watch Ultra 3
During the Made by Google event, the company unveiled its new Pixel Watch 4. Among the new features, what makes this release so enticing is that the Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch with support for satellite connectivity.
Google uses Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, which offers wearables satellite connectivity via Skylo's NB-NTN network. That said, certain Google smartphones do already offer SOS messaging whenever users are outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip uses a 4nm architecture and delivers 50% more accurate GPS with a 20% smaller, more efficient RF front end, which means it won't impact Pixel Watch 4 battery longevity. Google says it will offer satellite SOS free capabilities for two years, and after that a paid subscription might be needed. It's important to note that Apple hinted at a similar approach when it announced satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14, and it continues to be free.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also rumored to feature a satellite chip
While the Google Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to feature satellite connectivity, Bloomberg has previously reported that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also expected to get a similar feature. Since Qualcomm is responsible for the iPhone's satellite chips, it's possible that Apple will also use the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 or Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 processor on its upcoming model.
Over the years, Apple has touted stories of users who have benefited from the SOS Emergency Mode. With the Apple Watch Ultra offering several features for outdoor people, it's only natural that it might feature satellite connectivity as well.
While this wearable isn't expected to be much different from its predecessor, other rumors suggest Apple is planning to add a 5G modem for this wearable, and a blood pressure functionality.
Keep checking BGR for the latest Google and Apple news.