Google Pixel Watch 4 Gets First Satellite Chip Before Apple Watch Ultra 3

During the Made by Google event, the company unveiled its new Pixel Watch 4. Among the new features, what makes this release so enticing is that the Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch with support for satellite connectivity.

Google uses Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, which offers wearables satellite connectivity via Skylo's NB-NTN network. That said, certain Google smartphones do already offer SOS messaging whenever users are outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip uses a 4nm architecture and delivers 50% more accurate GPS with a 20% smaller, more efficient RF front end, which means it won't impact Pixel Watch 4 battery longevity. Google says it will offer satellite SOS free capabilities for two years, and after that a paid subscription might be needed. It's important to note that Apple hinted at a similar approach when it announced satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14, and it continues to be free.