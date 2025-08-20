Pixel 10 Phones Get A Camera Coach And Support For Editing Photos Via Natural Language

Also interesting is a new AI capability coming to the Google Photos app starting with the Pixel 10 series that lets users describe photo edits via text or voice. You no longer have to know how to use AI tools in Google Photos to remove objects or improve an image. You only need to tell the AI what you want to change in a picture, and the AI will do it.

The conversational editing capabilities will be available in a redesigned photo editor that lets you choose between using existing tools or talking to the AI via natural language. The latter is a process that only involves sending a prompt to Gemini that describes all the changes. You don't have to manually select any tools for the AI to make the edits.

Commands like "remove the cars in the background" or "restore this old photo" should work in Google Photos. Google explains that Gemini will understand what you meant and perform changes accordingly. The AI can also remove the background in images or add AI-generated elements. These are AI editing features that have been available in Google Photos for a few years. You can repeat the process until you get to the desired result. You can also send multiple editing requests at the same time, as seen in the image above, and the AI will perform each action.

Google

Also, this is where the secure C2PA metadata detailed above will be useful, as it might help prevent abuse. While Gemini performs the edits you want, the Pixel 10 chips will add C2PA metadata to the resulting images to inform the viewer that the image was altered with AI, as seen above.