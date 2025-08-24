Are Apple Watches Actually Waterproof? Here's What You Need To Know

If you're planning on wearing your Apple Watch on your next trip to the water park, there are a few things you should keep in mind. While Apple packs so many features into these devices that some of them may fly under your radar, taking on a ton of water isn't necessarily one of them. Knowing how to take care of your Apple Watch is important — especially considering how expensive they can be.

Apple is pretty careful to avoid saying an Apple Watch is waterproof. Instead, the company uses the term "water resistant." The Apple Watch Series 2 or later and the Apple Watch SE series can handle a good amount of water exposure, but it may be in your device's best interest to remove it before coming into contact with water. The Ultra series is going to be far superior for water activities, but be aware that it's also possible for any Apple Watch's water resistant capabilities to degrade.

Like knowing how to check the battery health of your Apple Watch, knowing how much water your wearable can handle is the difference between a long lasting device and a frustrating trip to the Apple Store. Should you get water or other liquids in your device, there are steps you can take to mitigate the potential damage.