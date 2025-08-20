Sony Will Raise PS5 Prices On August 21 - Here's How Much They'll Cost

U.S. gamers will soon have to shell out a little bit more to get their hands on Sony's latest console generation. The gaming company has revealed that it will be raising prices on all PlayStation 5 consoles by $50 throughout the United States. It previously raised the prices on its consoles in the U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, so this move wasn't entirely unexpected.

Sony is attributing the price increase to the "challenging economic environment" the U.S. is experiencing right now, which has changed significantly in the months since President Trump took office for his second term. Trump's increased tariffs on any products imported from outside the country are undoubtedly among the factors Sony is referring to in its announcement. The tariffs have already affected other gaming consoles, too, with Nintendo selling the Switch 2 at an inflated price due to the new tariffs.

As the situation evolves, it's possible we'll see other price hikes in the months ahead. We're already seeing talk of price increases for new devices like the iPhone 17 Air, but for now, Sony is sticking with a $50 increase across the board. Though, the company did say that it won't be increasing the price of any PS5 accessories at the moment, which is a minor relief.