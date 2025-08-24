The Browser You Should Avoid Using On Your Android Phone

The easiest choice is not always the safest one when it comes to the browser you use on your Android phone. Most people stick with whatever came preloaded, rarely questioning it. If you've never changed yours, there's a good chance it's Google Chrome, a built-in browser that dominates the Android market yet quietly demands more of your personal data than you might expect. Google has taken steps to protect users, like using AI to detect threats and protect you in Chrome, but these protections do not eliminate the underlying tracking mechanisms.

Surfshark, a VPN company that focuses on online privacy and security, recently researched how much information popular mobile browsers collect. Their findings show that Chrome is the most data-hungry browser, gathering more categories of sensitive information than any other major competitor — from browsing history to saved payment details and even contact lists. With around four billion people using Android worldwide, this data harvesting happens on a staggering scale.

Chrome might at first seem harmless — just the price for faster autofill, personalized news, and easy syncing across your devices. But those perks often mean constant tracking, detailed profiles of your habits, and a bigger risk of your information falling into the wrong hands. Chrome quietly collects more than you realize. Here's why using Chrome could compromise your privacy.