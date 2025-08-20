The White House Just Joined TikTok, Five Years After Trump First Tried To Ban It

FCC Chair Brendan Carr told me back in August 2022 that he didn't think TikTok's presence in the U.S. was long for this world. "The tide is moving out on TikTok," is how he put it to me at the time.

This feels a little ironic in hindsight, because not only is President Trump — the man who appointed Carr to lead the FCC — scrambling to try and save the app from the implementation of a U.S. ban, but now the Trump White House has just opened its own TikTok account, with 153,000 followers as of this writing, exactly five years to the month after Trump during his first term signed an executive order banning the app on national security grounds.

I suppose the moral of the story is, spend enough time in politics and you'll eventually... go to war with yourself? In all seriousness, don't waste your time trying to find a consistent intellectual throughline in the TikTok ban saga of the past several years. Here's a quick recap, below, of how we got to this point.