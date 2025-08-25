You've Been Warned: 5 Reasons To Stop Using SMS Messaging On Android

The first SMS was sent in 1992, when an engineer of an IT service company based in the U.K. sent it to his colleague to wish him a Merry Christmas. One year later, Finnish company Nokia released the first mobile phone for commercial use (Nokia 2010) with the ability to send SMS messages. At first, the SMS was used to notify users that they received a voice message, but not long after that, it was transformed into a means of communication on its own.

Nowadays, SMS messaging is slowly becoming a thing of the past. In Europe, for example, most people turn to other messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, or Signal. There's a good reason behind it. Although old, SMS hasn't changed much since its beginnings, which means it doesn't conform to modern standards of digital security. There's simply no end-to-end encryption to the texts you send via SMS, and they can be accessed by third parties. So, if you're still using SMS, especially to send sensitive personal information, you should think about switching to another service.