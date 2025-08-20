WhatsApp Is Testing Its Own Version Of Writing Tools, Bypassing Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence has been available for almost a year on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Among the AI features the personal intelligence system offers are Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground. However, a report published a few months ago pointed out that WhatsApp — and all of the other Meta apps – don't offer support for Apple Intelligence.

More interestingly, it means that Meta purposely decided not to support some of Apple Intelligence's most handy features, such as Writing Tools. Therefore, if you're writing a message on WhatsApp and want to use AI to double check your spelling, make the message shorter, or improve the formality, you'd need to open the Notes app or ChatGPT to get an improved version and then copy it over.

As Meta doesn't plan to support Apple's AI technologies, and it's also focusing on its Meta AI platform instead, it's been discovered that the company is working on its own Writing Tools rival for WhatsApp, which indicates that Meta wants to continue bypassing Apple Intelligence completely.