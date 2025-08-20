WhatsApp Is Testing Its Own Version Of Writing Tools, Bypassing Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence has been available for almost a year on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Among the AI features the personal intelligence system offers are Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground. However, a report published a few months ago pointed out that WhatsApp — and all of the other Meta apps – don't offer support for Apple Intelligence.
More interestingly, it means that Meta purposely decided not to support some of Apple Intelligence's most handy features, such as Writing Tools. Therefore, if you're writing a message on WhatsApp and want to use AI to double check your spelling, make the message shorter, or improve the formality, you'd need to open the Notes app or ChatGPT to get an improved version and then copy it over.
As Meta doesn't plan to support Apple's AI technologies, and it's also focusing on its Meta AI platform instead, it's been discovered that the company is working on its own Writing Tools rival for WhatsApp, which indicates that Meta wants to continue bypassing Apple Intelligence completely.
WhatsApp's Writing Help Assistant is in the works
According to WABetaInfo, version 25.22.10.74 of the WhatsApp beta in Apple's TestFlight program is giving some users the ability to use a new Private Writing Help Assistant, which is also being tested on Android. The publication says this Writing Tools-like functionality works with Private Processing, which means Meta doesn't store the message data you send or receive.
In other words, if you're writing a breakup text, closing a business deal, or sharing sensitive data with a friend or family member, WhatsApp won't be able to see the content. Here's how WABetaInfo says it's going to work: "The system ensures that all suggestions are generated in real time and vanish after delivery, leaving no trace. This allows WhatsApp to improve the messaging experience while maintaining complete user control over their data."
As of now, this feature is in the same menu as GIFs and stickers. Once you open the Meta AI tab, you can ask it to make your message more professional, funny, supportive, or to completely rephrase it. It's unclear when WhatsApp will launch this feature, but since it's already appearing for some testers, it might not be long.