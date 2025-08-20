Amazon May Ditch Fire OS In Favor Of Android On Future Fire Tablets
Amazon's Fire tablet lineup could be in for a big shakeup next year, according to new reports. For over a decade and a half, the tablets have run a fork of the Android system called Fire OS. It has worked well enough for providing users with an easy-to-use software experience that puts Amazon's entertainment resources front and center, but it has also been met with some disappointment as a result of Amazon's self-imposed limitations.
Chief among those limitations is that the tablet OS doesn't support as many apps and experiences as other Android tablets do, making it a fine choice for Amazon power users, but a poor choice for those who need access to the broader Android ecosystem. However, a new report from Reuters claims that Amazon is looking to change this and work to increase adoption of its tablets by moving to a standard Android-powered operating system.
The move is part of a project that Amazon is calling Kittyhawk internally. On top of making the Android ecosystem more accessible on its tablets, sources told Reuters that the company is looking to release its first Android-powered tablet as early as next year, and that it will likely ship with a $400 price tag. Reuters notes that this expected price is close to double the retail price of Amazon's top-end Fire tablet, the Fire Max 11, which is listed at $229.99.
Competitive pricing to attract more users
However, at $400, a fully Android-powered Amazon tablet would be competitively priced with other high-end tablets like the latest iPad and Samsung's Galaxy Tab lineup — both of which can range from as cheap as $350 to over $1,000 depending on the model and specs you choose. But the specs Amazon offers matter quite a bit. Unfortunately, Reuters' sources were unable to provide any exact details about what might be under the hood of the next Amazon tablet, so it's too early to make any comparison to the top tablets on the market.
Beyond specifications, the fact that Amazon might be interested in implement something more like stock Android isn't surprising, especially since Fire tablet users have reportedly expressed disappointment in not being able to access the latest versions of Android and the fixes and features they offer. It's also unclear at the moment if this move means Amazon will be doing away with Fire OS altogether, or if it will hold onto the operating system for more affordable devices that are built for media consumption and general simplicity.
With no release date announcement expected until next year, we'll have to wait a while to find out more.