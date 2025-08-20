Amazon May Ditch Fire OS In Favor Of Android On Future Fire Tablets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's Fire tablet lineup could be in for a big shakeup next year, according to new reports. For over a decade and a half, the tablets have run a fork of the Android system called Fire OS. It has worked well enough for providing users with an easy-to-use software experience that puts Amazon's entertainment resources front and center, but it has also been met with some disappointment as a result of Amazon's self-imposed limitations.

Chief among those limitations is that the tablet OS doesn't support as many apps and experiences as other Android tablets do, making it a fine choice for Amazon power users, but a poor choice for those who need access to the broader Android ecosystem. However, a new report from Reuters claims that Amazon is looking to change this and work to increase adoption of its tablets by moving to a standard Android-powered operating system.

The move is part of a project that Amazon is calling Kittyhawk internally. On top of making the Android ecosystem more accessible on its tablets, sources told Reuters that the company is looking to release its first Android-powered tablet as early as next year, and that it will likely ship with a $400 price tag. Reuters notes that this expected price is close to double the retail price of Amazon's top-end Fire tablet, the Fire Max 11, which is listed at $229.99.