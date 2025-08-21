Sony Inzone H9 II Gaming Headset Review: Great Sound, High Price

As mentioned, the design of the Sony Inzone H9 II is a little different from the original Sony Inzone H9 — though it's not a total redesign. The headset still has somewhat large ear cups and still comes in two colorways — black and white.

For this model, however, Sony has removed the attached microphone in favor of a detachable one that simply plugs into the left cup, and it has completely revamped the design of the headband with a new design that makes it easier to adjust for a more comfortable fit, even when the headset is on your head. All you have to do is push the buttons on the side of the headband to adjust it. I quite like this design.

The detachable microphone makes the headset much more versatile, too. The headset offers a number of different connectivity options, but you likely won't want to walk around with a huge microphone on the side of your gaming headset if you're simply using it to listen to podcasts on your phone. The new approach means that the Inzone H9 II could be a headset that you pretty much use for everything around the house, whether it be gaming, listening to music, or anything else.

There are a number of buttons and controls dotted around the two ear cups. On the left ear cup, you'll get a volume wheel, a button to change noise modes, a USB-C port for charging, and an audio port for wired listening. You'll also get the microphone port. On the right ear cup, there's a Bluetooth button, a power button, and game/chat buttons.

The headset is very comfortable as well. It's lightweight, has plenty of padding in the ear cups, and the headband design is good for weight distribution on the top of the head. I was able to wear it for hours without experiencing any comfort issues, which is always handy.